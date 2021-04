UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, the system lost water pressure due to a water main break.

The only street affected by this boil advisory is Sardis Landing Road; you are advised to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.