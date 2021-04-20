BOIL ADVISORY: Sardis Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sardis Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says there was damage to a water line. The damage has been repaired, but they are issuing a boil advisory to ensure the quality of the water.

If you live in the following areas, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it:

Arlese

Endom

Lori Richards

Donna Drive

Randy Drive

Richey Place

Sardis Landing

This boil advisory will stay in place until it is rescinded.