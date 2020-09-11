Boil advisory rescinded for River Road Water System

Local News

by: Jenn Hensley

Posted: / Updated:

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — River Road Water Works announced September 11, their partial boil advisory. The water system says the test samples came back clean.

