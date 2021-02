UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tri-Water System in Union Parish has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water company says only part of the system is affected. The affected areas are from the De’Loutre bridge on Highway 549 to Rabbit Run Road on Highway 549 (this includes Bruce Traylor Road).

If you live in these areas you are asked to boil your water for one full minute before you consume it.

The water company says this boil advisory will stay in place until rescinded.