JACKSON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The New Hope St. Clair Water System has issued a boil advisory for their customers.

According to the water system, there was a power failure that has impacted their water system.

As a precaution the water company has issued a boil advisory. If you are a one of their customers you are encouraged to boil your water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.