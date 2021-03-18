BOIL ADVISORY: Nebo Water system issues partial boil advisory

LA SALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Nebo Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers.

If you live on Louisiana Highway 460 east of Hemps Creek Bridge to the end of the line at 970 Louisiana Highway 460 or any of the adjoining roads in this area, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

The water company says the advisory was prompted because of a leak in the mainline that had to be repaired.

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.