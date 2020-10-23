BOIL ADVISORY: Monterey Rural Water System

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monterey Rural Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory.
The water system says there was a leak in one of the ground storage tank systems. They say this advisory will stay in place until a repair is made.
The water system says that you should boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
