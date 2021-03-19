BOIL ADVISORY: Manifest/Rhinehart Water System in LaSalle Parish has issued a partial boil advisory

KTVE/KARD (03/19/21) — Manifest/Rhinehart Water System in LaSalle Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are all of U.S. 84 west of the intersection of U.S. 84 and Highway 8 and all adjacent roads to the end of the line. This is due to a tree falling on an electrical line.

Customers in the affected area are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, or in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system.