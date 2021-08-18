BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System issues partial boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers.

According to the water system, there was a water line that was cut.

The affected areas are encouraged to boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

The affected areas are as follows:

Claude Mann Road

Seymore Pond Road

Knox Ferry Road

The Old Bonita Road south of the Sission Road intersection

The water system says this boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.