BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System issues partial boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers.
According to the water system, there was a water line that was cut.
The affected areas are encouraged to boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.
The affected areas are as follows:
- Claude Mann Road
- Seymore Pond Road
- Knox Ferry Road
- The Old Bonita Road south of the Sission Road intersection
The water system says this boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.