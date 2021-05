MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory for all of their customers.

According to the water system, there was a line cut on 165 North of Kilbourn Highway and water pressure was lost.

The water system says you should boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.

This advisory will be in place until it is rescinded.