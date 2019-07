TALLULAH, La. – (7/6/19) The City of Tallulah is currently under a boil advisory.

Customers should boil water and allow it to come to a boil FOR ONE FULL MINUTE BEFORE USE OR CONSUMPTION.

Once test results have been sent to the state lab and are cleared the advisory will be lifted. City officials will keep the public updated on the water situation.

