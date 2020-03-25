Boil Advisory issued for West Winnsboro Water System

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) - LSU Health Shreveport has announced it is setting up a laboratory that will be capable of analyzing COVID-19 tests.

Top scientists at LSUHS have created the Emerging Viral Threat Lab in a remarkable amount of time to take on the global pandemic. The (EVT) Lab can initially test 50 samples per day and expects to tests in the hundreds by end of the week and into next week. The test results are determined with 24 to 48 hours.