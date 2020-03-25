The West Winnsboro Water System has issued a partial boil advisory due to a break in a water line.
Areas affected All Hwy 128, Intersection of Hwy 876 going East to Gilbert city line, Willie Harrington Rd, and Calhoun Rd.
This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Boil Advisory issued for West Winnsboro Water System
- ‘The whole city laid off’: US jobless claims climb sky high
- Testing Laboratory for COVID-19 coming to LSU Health Shreveport
- Local family uses Breaux Bridge’s ‘Birthday Wall’ to share uplifting messages
- Gov. Edwards holds COVID-19 briefing for March 25