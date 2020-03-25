Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Boil Advisory issued for West Winnsboro Water System

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The West Winnsboro Water System has issued a partial boil advisory due to a break in a water line.

Areas affected All Hwy 128, Intersection of Hwy 876 going East to Gilbert city line, Willie Harrington Rd, and Calhoun Rd.

This boil advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories