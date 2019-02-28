Boil Advisory issued for Union Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNION PARISH, La. - (2/28/19) The Holmesville Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

Holmesville Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system for customers located on:

HWY 15 starting at Chelsea Lane to Bobbie Cox Road

Kelley Road

Bobbie Cox Road

Lake Loop Road

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Holmesville Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or

rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brough to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water

in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water is boiled.)