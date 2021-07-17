Boil Advisory issued for Union Parish

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Tri-Water system, Inc has issued a Boil Advisory.

The issue affects customers served by Tri-Water System, Inc from Highway 348 at Conway Baptist Church East, Burch Road, Meridian Church Road, Tinch Road, and Zion Watts Road.

The advisory is in place until further notice, and officials ask that you Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

Once this advisory has been rescinded, we will keep you updated on air and online.