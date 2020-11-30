Boil Advisory issued for Town of Tullos water system

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
boil water_1499364599924.jpg

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Tullos Water System has issued a boil advisory following a water main break.

The water system says they had to shut off the water supply to make necessary repairs. They say the boil advisory will be in effect for their entire water system until further notice.

If you use the Town of Tullos Water System you are asked to boil your water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories