Boil Advisory issued for Town of Tullos water system

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Tullos Water System has issued a boil advisory following a water main break.

The water system says they had to shut off the water supply to make necessary repairs. They say the boil advisory will be in effect for their entire water system until further notice.

If you use the Town of Tullos Water System you are asked to boil your water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.