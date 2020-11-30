Boil Advisory issued for Town of Tullos water system

LASALLE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Town of Tullos Water System has issued a boil advisory following a water main break.
The water system says they had to shut off the water supply to make necessary repairs. They say the boil advisory will be in effect for their entire water system until further notice.
If you use the Town of Tullos Water System you are asked to boil your water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Former Mississippi teacher sentenced for fondling student
- Grant to help New Orleans with traffic safety
- Navy will decommission USS Bonhomme Richard damaged in suspected arson
- West Monroe man arrested for child porn, more arrested throughout the state
- Holiday air travel surges despite dire health warnings