Boil Advisory Issued For The Walnut Bayou Water System

(Press Release) – The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

You may call the office after 1:00 pm on Tuesday for information regarding the rescission of this advisory.

