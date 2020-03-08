(Press Release) – The Walnut Bayou Water System is issuing a system wide boil advisory.
This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.
You may call the office after 1:00 pm on Tuesday for information regarding the rescission of this advisory.
We will update this article as we receive more information.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
- Grand Princess cruise passengers, including 34 Georgians, to be quarantined in Marietta
- Boil Advisory Issued For The Walnut Bayou Water System
- Chase District is set to receive signal upgrades that include flashing yellow arrow
- UPDATE: Authorities await autopsy in Tennessee missing girl case
- Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders