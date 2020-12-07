Boil advisory issued for Hammock Water System

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hammock Water System has issued a boil advisory for their customers.
The water system asks that you boil your water for 1 full minute before you consume it.
