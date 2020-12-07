Boil advisory issued for Hammock Water System

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- Holiday shopping season is well under way and the Monroe Police Department is asking for help as they collect toys for kids in need this year.

They are happy to present the "Blue Santa" Toy Drive. MPD will be collecting toys on December 11th and 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Louisville Avenue Wal-Mart in Monroe.