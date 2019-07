Residents should boil water for at least one minute prior to consumption

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (7/21/19)– The Cadeville Water System is issuing a boil advisory for Ervin Cotton Road.

A water main was hit by a lightening strike, causing several problems. As a precaution, Cadeville Water System is urging all residents on Ervin Cotton Road to boil their water for at least one minute prior to consumption.

Once water samples from the main are determined to be safe, the boil advisory will be lifted.