Boil Advisory issued for Darbonne Water System-South

A boil advisory has been issued for the Darbonne Water System-South effective immediately.
The following roads are included in this order:
Tommy Green Road, Barrett Road, Newman Road, Hailard Moore Road, Denham Road, Old Rocketts Crossing, Sterling Road, Holland Road, Barrett Cemetery Road, Golf Course Road, 4630-4877 HWY 167 N., Graftons Crossing, Murphey Drive, Boyette Road, Payne Road, Pisgah Church Road, Pisgah Church Circle, 2364-2162 Barnes Bridge Road, Lonnie Gray Road, Robertson Road, Back Forty Lane, Tootlum Lane, Village Creek Road, McCall Road, Pixley Road, Clyde Colvin Road, and 7501-6449 HWY 550.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
