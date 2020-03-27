Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Boil Advisory issued for Darbonne Water System-South

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Boil Order For Walnut Bayou Water System_-9120490103920704000

A boil advisory has been issued for the Darbonne Water System-South effective immediately.

The following roads are included in this order:

Tommy Green Road, Barrett Road, Newman Road, Hailard Moore Road, Denham Road, Old Rocketts Crossing, Sterling Road, Holland Road, Barrett Cemetery Road, Golf Course Road, 4630-4877 HWY 167 N., Graftons Crossing, Murphey Drive, Boyette Road, Payne Road, Pisgah Church Road, Pisgah Church Circle, 2364-2162 Barnes Bridge Road, Lonnie Gray Road, Robertson Road, Back Forty Lane, Tootlum Lane, Village Creek Road, McCall Road, Pixley Road, Clyde Colvin Road, and 7501-6449 HWY 550.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories