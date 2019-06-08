Boil advisory issued by New Hope St. Clair Water System due to electrical issues

JACKSON PARISH, La. – (6/8/19) A boil advisory has been issued by New Hope St. Clair Water System due to electrical issues.

The New Hope St. Clair Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply due to an electrical problem.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded.

It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or

rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brough to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking

the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from on clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

