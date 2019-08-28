Boil advisory issued by Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — (8/28/19) The Jones McGinty Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply on Old Bonita Road at the intersection with Sission Road due to a main leak that resulted in the loss of pressure.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded. It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)