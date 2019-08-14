Boil advisory issued by Clayton Water System in Concordia Parish

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. — (8/14/19) The Clayton Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply system due to a main line break during the install of new water mains during their system improvements project.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the Clayton Water System is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY effective immediately for all connections. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Clayton Water System

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking.

Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.