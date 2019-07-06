Boil advisory in Madison Parish issued by Bayou Macon Water System

MADISON PARISH, La. – (7/5/19) Bayou Macon Water System is experiencing problems with the water supply.

This boil advisory applies to the customers on Hunter Road in Delhi, LA.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Bayou Macon Water System.

It is recommended that all consumer disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

