Boil Advisory In Effect For Customers of the Jones McGinty Water System In Morehouse Parish

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. – (8/20/19) The Jones McGinty Water System has put out a boil advisory on the Old Bonita Road intersection with the Sisson Road.

The business states there was a main leak that resulted in the loss of pressure.

They say due to this problem, the water in the water system is of “questionable microbiological quality”.

The Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for all customers from the intersection of Old Bonita Road and Sisson Road, South and West.

These include CLAUDE MANN ROAD, BAYOU BLUFF ROAD, SEYMOURE PONDS ROAD, and KNOW FERRY ROAD.

Below is the full press release sent to NBC 10 from the Jones McGinty Water System:

This advisory will remain in effect until further notice from the Jones McGinty Water System.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

