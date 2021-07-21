BOIL ADVISORY: Holmesville Water System issues partial boil advisory

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Holmesville Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says they are experiencing issues with the water supply for the areas listed below.

If you are living in one of the areas listed below you are encouraged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

The areas affected are:

Downsville Road

Hamilton Road

Bryan Fish Road

Highway 145

Union Road

Pardue Road

Wattie Wilson Road

Jones Road

Arthur McDaniel Road

This boil advisory is to remain in place until it has been rescinded by the water company.