Boil advisory for Farmerville

Farmerville, La (07-25-2020)–D’Arbonne Water SOUTH has issued a boil advisory due to a break in a water main for the following road: DOGWOOD LANE IN FARMERVILLE LA.

Because of this problem, the water produced by our water supply system on the north is of questionable microbiological quality. Therefore, as a precaution, the D’Arbonne Watery System is issuing a BOIL ADISORY effective immediately. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the D’Arbonne Water System.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for preparation of foods) by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.)

