Boil advisory for D’Arbonne Water System North

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The D’Arbonne Water System North is under a partial boil advisory.

All addresses on the following roads are affected:

3923-3787 Highway 550

All addresses on Rannie Road

If you live in these areas you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before using it to make fountain drinks, make ice, brush teeth, or to prepare food.

This order is in place until it is rescinded.