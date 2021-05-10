BOIL ADVISORY: East Richland Water System issues partial boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The East Richland Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says there was a interruption in service due to repairs on a damaged water main.

If you live in the following areas and you are an East Richland Water System customer you are being asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

Areas affected are:

Cooper Road

Victor Travis Road

Little Creek Lane

342-480 Highway 609

This advisory will remain in place until it rescinded.