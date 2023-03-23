KTVE - myarklamiss.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Hannah Clark
Posted: Mar 23, 2023 / 02:21 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 23, 2023 / 02:25 PM CDT
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, March 23, 2023, East Richland Water System issued a boil advisory for customers located on Highway 17, Parish Line Road, and S.L. Williams Road.
The advisory is in effect until further notice.
Getting a mani-pedi at a nail salon can be pricey and time-consuming. Fortunately, you can do an effective manicure and pedicure in the comfort of your own home
Once you experience the benefits of working with a tripod, you’ll immediately understand why choosing the right one is so important.
Practical and stylish, wall mirrors are must-have items for all homes.