Boil Advisory Darbonne Water System- North

UNION PARISH, La (04-12-2020)–Due to a break in the water main, Darbonne Water System North in Union Parish is experiencing problems with the water supply on the following Roads:

Wilbur Rd, Walter Rd, Sarah Rd, Sims Rd, Dennis Rd, Artis Rd, Earnestine Rd, Hack Rd, Snowball Rd.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.