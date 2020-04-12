Boil Advisory Darbonne Water System- North

UNION PARISH, La (04-12-2020)–Due to a break in the water main, Darbonne Water System North in Union Parish is experiencing problems with the water supply on the following Roads:
Wilbur Rd, Walter Rd, Sarah Rd, Sims Rd, Dennis Rd, Artis Rd, Earnestine Rd, Hack Rd, Snowball Rd.
