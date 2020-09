UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — D’Arbonne Water System North has issued a boil advisory for part of their water system.

The affected streets are:

All of Burley Road, 297 Leonard Bridges Road, 3695-2950 Highway 550, 403-641 Cherry Ridge Road, all of Beulah Church Road, all of Liberty Church Road, 2300 Green Bridge Road, all of Jack Beaird Road, 157 Perry Road, and all of Percy Road.

If you live in these areas, you are asked boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.