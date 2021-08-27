BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District No. 2 issues partial boil advisory

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District No. 2 has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, the line has been repaired and for precautionary reasons, customers using water at the following listed locations please boil their water before use for at least one minute before drinking, or cooking with.

Due to a break in the water main, an immediate boil advisory is in affect for residences of the following roads:

Milton White Road

Wolf Creek Road

Croswell Road

Pete Montgomery Road

Samples will be pulled on Monday, August 30 and should know the results by Tuesday, August 31.

Upon receipt of a clear, no-bacteria report from the Department of Health, the boil advisory will be rescinded and notice given.