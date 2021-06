MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District #2 has announced a partial boil advisory.

If you live on the any of the roads listed below you are being asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

The following roads are affected by this advisory:

Beagle Club Road

Copeland Road

Woodie Road

Johnson Road

McCready Road

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.