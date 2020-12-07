BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District #2 issues limited boil advisory

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Associated Press)

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District #2 of Morehouse Parish says they are issuing a partial boil advisory.

The water district says the advisory only affects a few areas.

Those areas are as follows:

  • All customers south of 12117 Old Bonita Road
  • Parts of the Crossett Highway
  • Log Cabin Road
  • Beagle Club Road
  • Dogwood Hills Road
  • Milton White Road
  • Wolfe Creek Road
  • Croswell Road
  • Pete Montgomery Road

The water district is asking that if you are affected by the boil advisory, please boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming and/or using in food preparation. 

The water district has stressed that this is just a precautionary measure until they “get a clear sample” They expect to have the results of their most recent tests by Wednesday, December 9th.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories