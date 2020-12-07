BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District #2 issues limited boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District #2 of Morehouse Parish says they are issuing a partial boil advisory.
The water district says the advisory only affects a few areas.
Those areas are as follows:
- All customers south of 12117 Old Bonita Road
- Parts of the Crossett Highway
- Log Cabin Road
- Beagle Club Road
- Dogwood Hills Road
- Milton White Road
- Wolfe Creek Road
- Croswell Road
- Pete Montgomery Road
The water district is asking that if you are affected by the boil advisory, please boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming and/or using in food preparation.
The water district has stressed that this is just a precautionary measure until they “get a clear sample” They expect to have the results of their most recent tests by Wednesday, December 9th.
