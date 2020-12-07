BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District #2 issues limited boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District #2 of Morehouse Parish says they are issuing a partial boil advisory.

The water district says the advisory only affects a few areas.

Those areas are as follows:

All customers south of 12117 Old Bonita Road

Parts of the Crossett Highway

Log Cabin Road

Beagle Club Road

Dogwood Hills Road

Milton White Road

Wolfe Creek Road

Croswell Road

Pete Montgomery Road

The water district is asking that if you are affected by the boil advisory, please boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming and/or using in food preparation.

The water district has stressed that this is just a precautionary measure until they “get a clear sample” They expect to have the results of their most recent tests by Wednesday, December 9th.