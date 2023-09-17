CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to a main water line break, a partial boil advisory has been issued by the Columbia Heights Water District. Since it is a partial boil advisory, only a few areas are affected.
The following areas are affected by this boil advisory:
- Hwy 4 West from water plant to Hwy 850
- Hwy 850 to Grayson city limits
- Bank Springs Road
- Pension Hill Loop
- Wildwood
- Landfill Road
- Hillside Drive
- Keith Drive
- Perot Road
- Darden Street
- Frank Street
- Phillips Lane
- Tucker Street
- John Brown Drive
- Office of Juvenile Justice
Samples have been collected, and the advisory will remain in place until further notice.