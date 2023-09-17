CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to a main water line break, a partial boil advisory has been issued by the Columbia Heights Water District. Since it is a partial boil advisory, only a few areas are affected.

The following areas are affected by this boil advisory:

Hwy 4 West from water plant to Hwy 850

Hwy 850 to Grayson city limits

Bank Springs Road

Pension Hill Loop

Wildwood

Landfill Road

Hillside Drive

Keith Drive

Perot Road

Darden Street

Frank Street

Phillips Lane

Tucker Street

John Brown Drive

Office of Juvenile Justice

Samples have been collected, and the advisory will remain in place until further notice.