CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to a main water line break, a partial boil advisory has been issued by the Columbia Heights Water District. Since it is a partial boil advisory, only a few areas are affected.

The following areas are affected by this boil advisory:

  • Hwy 4 West from water plant to Hwy 850
  • Hwy 850 to Grayson city limits
  • Bank Springs Road
  • Pension Hill Loop
  • Wildwood
  • Landfill Road
  • Hillside Drive
  • Keith Drive
  • Perot Road
  • Darden Street
  • Frank Street
  • Phillips Lane
  • Tucker Street
  • John Brown Drive
  • Office of Juvenile Justice

Samples have been collected, and the advisory will remain in place until further notice. 