CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — As of November 7, 2023, customers of the Columbia Heights Water District are under a boil advisory due to a main water line break repair. Officials confirmed that the following locations are under the boil advisory:

Highway 4 West from the water plant to Highway 850

Highway 850 to Grayson city limits

Bank Springs Road

Pension Hill Loop

Wildwood

Landfill Road

Hillside Drive

Keith Drive

Perot Road

Darden Street

Franks Street

Phillips Lane

Tucker Street

John Brown Drive

The boil advisory will affect approximately 110 service connections. The advisory will take place until further notice.