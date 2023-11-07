CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — As of November 7, 2023, customers of the Columbia Heights Water District are under a boil advisory due to a main water line break repair. Officials confirmed that the following locations are under the boil advisory:
- Highway 4 West from the water plant to Highway 850
- Highway 850 to Grayson city limits
- Bank Springs Road
- Pension Hill Loop
- Wildwood
- Landfill Road
- Hillside Drive
- Keith Drive
- Perot Road
- Darden Street
- Franks Street
- Phillips Lane
- Tucker Street
- John Brown Drive
The boil advisory will affect approximately 110 service connections. The advisory will take place until further notice.