CALDWELL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — As of November 7, 2023, customers of the Columbia Heights Water District are under a boil advisory due to a main water line break repair. Officials confirmed that the following locations are under the boil advisory:

  • Highway 4 West from the water plant to Highway 850
  • Highway 850 to Grayson city limits
  • Bank Springs Road
  • Pension Hill Loop
  • Wildwood
  • Landfill Road
  • Hillside Drive
  • Keith Drive
  • Perot Road
  • Darden Street
  • Franks Street
  • Phillips Lane
  • Tucker Street
  • John Brown Drive

The boil advisory will affect approximately 110 service connections. The advisory will take place until further notice.