MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. — According to the Jones McGinty Water System, they’re issuing a boil advisory due to a leak in a main line.

This leak caused sudden pressure loss for the water system which resulted in a system wide boil advisory.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded and we will update this article as we receive more information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.