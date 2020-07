BATON ROUGE, La (07-22-2020) Press Release — Today, as Louisiana surpassed 100,000 known COVID-19 cases, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a renewal of the current proclamation extending Phase Two in the state, which includes the statewide mask mandate and additional restrictions, until August 7.

“Today, we are reporting 2,408 new cases, which means that the state has now surpassed 100,00 total cases. And of course, these are only the cases we know about. There are undoubtedly more,” Gov. Edwards said. “When you hit a milestone like this one and when you see death totals that are higher than they’ve been in months, as we did yesterday, it’s a reality check.”