BOIL ADVISORY: A Partial boil advisory has been issued for the Manifest Rhinehart Water System

(1/29/20) The Manifest Rhinehart Water System is under a partial boil advisory.
This partial advisory starts at 8846 Hwy 84 and all adjoining roads and continues to Rockin Sevens.
Samples are set to be submitted 1/30/2020.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
