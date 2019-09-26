BOIL ADVISORY: A Boil Advisory has been issued for the Jones McGinty Water System

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. – (9/26/19) The Jones McGinty Water System says they have experienced a water main break for the customers who live on the Jones McGinty Water System in Morehouse Parish.

The main break is at the corneer of Highway 165 North and Kilbourne Highway.

This affects the customers on:

Jones Cuttoff Road, Hopkins Hill Road, Par Road 0043, Doc Mayo Road, 165 North, Ashley 371, Kilbourne Highway, Leopold Road, Dogwood Road, Watertank Road, Hance Coleman Road, McGinty Road, LA ARK Road, Holly Ridge Road, Zaunbrecher Road, and Elmo Bolich Road.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, inlcuding fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using the water for food preparation by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container (The one minute begins after the water has been brought to a rolling boil).

The official statement from the Jones McGinty Water System can be found here