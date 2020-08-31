Body of small child found after house fire in Choudrant

LINCOLN PARISH, La. — State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire in Choudrant that left one small child dead.
According to the Office of State Fire Marshal, firefighters responded to the 700 block of Highway 821 in the 3 o’clock hour on Monday, August 31, 2020.
They say that one adult was able to escape uninjured, another was taken to a local hospital with severe burns. Unfortunately, the body of a 2-year-old boy was later found inside the home.
At this time, there is no further information available. We will continue to update this article as more details are made public.
