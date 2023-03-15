NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the body of a missing Louisiana man was found in the Mississippi River.

According to Patten, the body of Donny Mitchell was found around 4:00 p.m. when crews were unloading a barge.

The Natchez Democrat reported the sheriff’s office received a call from Adams County Port Director Anthony Hauer about the discovery of the body.

Mitchell, 50, had been missing since February 8, 2023, after falling into the river while attempting to climb a ladder onto a walkway on L.E. Berry Road in Natchez.

Courtesy: Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office

Patten told the newspaper authorities identified the body as Mitchell because he had his driver’s license in his wallet, which was still on his person.