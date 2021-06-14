Body of Downsville man recovered in Lake D’Arbonne

LAKE D’ARBONNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The body of a Downsville man has been recovered from Lake D’Arbonne.

According to a release issued by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the body of 38-year-old Ernest Walker Jr. was recovered on June 13.

Agents had received a call about 8:00 p.m. on June 12 about a missing boater on Lake D’Arbonne near Farmersville. They responded immediately and began searching.

According to other occupants, Walker Jr. was a passenger on a pontoon boat and the group decided to jump in the water and swim.  

Walker Jr. disappeared shortly thereafter and someone immediately called for help. Walker Jr. was not wearing a life jacket.

This is an ongoing investigation with LDWF agents leading the case.

