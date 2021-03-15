Body found in Lincoln Parish; Deputies are investigating

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the events leading up to human remains being found near Interstate 20.

Deputies say they were called to the Intersection of Highway 563 and Interstate 20 a few minutes before 1:00 p.m.

Deputies say they found human remains at the intersection. They are still investigating and details are limited at this time.

The remains have been sent to the medical examiner to determine cause of death.

We will bring you more information as it become available.