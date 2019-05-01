Body found during traffic stop in Hot Springs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(4/30/19) HOT SPRINGS, Ar. (KARK) -- An early Tuesday morning traffic stop in Hot Springs led to a body being found.

Around 3:36 a.m a patrol deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hwy 7 South on an unlicensed Cadillac.

After initiating the stop, the suspect vehicle fled and crashed through the gate at Hamilton Point Condominiums where the suspect ran from the scene, that's according to a news release from the Garland County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, later identified as Keith Ashlock, 58, of Pine Ridge was found on top of one of the buildings and was talked down by deputies.

Ashlock was arrested and charged with fleeing in a vehicle, fleeing on foot, criminal mischief, and obstruction of governmental operations.

During the vehicle inventory search incident to arrest, the body of a white male was found. The Criminal Investigation Division was called to the scene.

The body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.