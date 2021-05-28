Bode Brooks heads to the state capitol to attend the Justice for Ronald Greene Rally

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — KTVE/KARD’s own Bode Brooks headed south to Baton Rouge to attend a rally being held in honor of Ronald Greene.

Join him as he experiences the rally and speaks with Mona Hardin, Ronald Greene’s mother.

