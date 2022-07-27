WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Agent Blake Wheelis State Farm in West Monroe is honoring Everley Moore by hosting a summer blood drive at their Agency. Agent Wheelis spoke with NBC 10 about learning about Everley’s medical condition and with blood centers continuously in need of blood, he felt that it was the right thing to do.

Everley Moore was born on December fifth, twenty twenty one, at 27 weeks, while mother Laurie Moore was tested positive for Covid-19 and couldn’t see Everley as she stayed in the NICU where she had to have a blood transfusion.

“They immediately took her after i had her so i didn’t get to hold her or anything and they tested her for everything and she came back negative and then we had to wait. We couldn’t see her for 10 days after, because he had to make sure that we were safe too,” says Moore.

Everly was brought home on January 31st. Then one month later, on march first, Everley was airlifted to Shreveport due to major complications from corona, not Covid-19.

“They had to incubate her, they had to put a tube down her throat and basically just help her with breathing. They said that they needed to get kind of just all the junk out of her lungs. They said she would be fine, she could breathe, everything would be okay.” says Moore.

Laurie also share with every in anemic she will lose a lot of blood during surgery. Laurie explains the importance of donating blood because it helps save her daughter. She hopes that people come out and donate to help save a life as well.

“You never know when someone you love is going to need blood. You don’t think it’s going to happen to you until it does. Donate whenever you can so you can help other people”. says Moore.

The Blood drive will take place on Thursday, July 28, from 11:00 A.M. through 6:00 P.M. at the Blake Wheelis State Farm location the address is 713 Trenton Street, West Monroe, La. Their goal is to have 35 people donate.