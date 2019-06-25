Black River Water System issues limited boil advisory

(6/25/19) CATAHOULA, La. — The Black River Water System in Catahoula Parish has announced a limited boil advisory for some of their customers due to problems with the water supply system.

Officials say that a potential power surge at the plant has caused the pumps to go down.

This advisory affects approximately 426 customers on the Larto end of the system.

Repairs are underway with the pumps being rebuilt.

It is recommended that all customers affected by this advisory to boil your water for one full minute before use.