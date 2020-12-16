Black River Water System issues boil advisory

Officials with the Black River Water System are issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

According to the water system, this is a planned outage for crews to make enhancements to the main line.

This outage will affect all of LA 124 from the diversion canal to the end of the line on HWY 312 and all connecting roads.

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

