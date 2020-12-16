Officials with the Black River Water System are issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.
According to the water system, this is a planned outage for crews to make enhancements to the main line.
This outage will affect all of LA 124 from the diversion canal to the end of the line on HWY 312 and all connecting roads.
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
We will update this article as we receive additional information.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Manifest Rhinehart Water System issues boil advisory
- Black River Water System issues boil advisory
- Light aircraft crashes over east reservation of Barksdale Air Force Base
- Bad Santa is Louisiana’s Favorite Christmas Movie Character, According to Twitter Data
- Arkansas State to welcome new coach Butch Johnson at news conference