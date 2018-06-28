Black mold infests woman's home Video

NATCHEZ, Ms. - Addie Mills has lived in this home in Natchez Beau Pre neighborhood since November and she says it's been a nightmare.

"Nobody knows what it feels like to live in house with so many problems, every month, every week there's a problem," Addie Mills said.

She says she knew that something was wrong when she developed nagging allergy symptoms out of the blue.

“Every time I would leave here and come back, I didn't feel the same. My eyes were just running and puffy and I couldn't hardly breathe and I was having migraine headaches so bad!" said Mills.

After a trip to her doctor in Monroe, Mills found out she had been infected with black mold. She then called her realtor at Century 21 to ask for the problem to be fixed.

“She texted me back and said that her and the lawyer that are over the estate were not going to pay for an expert to come in," Mills recalled.

Months passed and Mills said they never fixed the problem, so she took matters into her own hands. She brought in RTC of Louisiana, a restoration consulting company, who confirmed in a lengthy report they found black mold in several areas of the house.

“I opened the cabinet, the first thing he [consultant] said was, I got to go back out there and I have to get it stripped because this is serious," Mills said.

NBC 10 also gave RTC of Lousiana a call and they told me they stand by their findings.

Mills says the black mold damage goes beyond just inside the house, it’s growing outside as well, and that’s not all.

“You cannot run a gas line through copper pipe and they did and it had ate through and so the gas was leaking down on me as well," she said.

NBC 10 called Mills' real estate agent Charlotte Copeland at Century 21 several times. At first she told us we shouldn't do the story because it was fraud. We called her again and she hung up.

We called her one last time.

“(Charlotte Copeland, Century 21) This is Charlotte

(Chelsea Jones,NBC 10 Reporter) Hi Ms. Charlotte this is Chelsea with KTVE again

(Charlotte Copeland) Yeah

(Chelsea Jones, NBC 10 Reporter) So we went inside the house and we did see the mold, would you like to comment now?

(Charlotte Copeland) No, not at all, thank you.”

Mills says she's worried that Century 21 will sell this house and infect someone else. She says all she wants is the truth to come out before anyone else gets sick.

“I am so worried if a child gets in here. If a child gets in here, a child will not survive. All that I ask is that they stop lying and saying that I'm a fraud and that I'm a fake when my health is at risk," said Mills.

Mills says everything in her home is contaminated so she's living in a hotel outside of Monroe. She has filed a complaint with Century 21's corporate office and she says it gave the realtor Charlotte Copeland 14 days to solve the problem.

Mills says Copeland never did.

